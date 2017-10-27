While redevelopment of a former military base in Dartmouth could take another decade, the Shannon Park lands will soon be open to hikers looking to take in the view.

The 1.2-kilometre Canada 150 trail will culminate with a harbour view look-off.

"It's going to be a wonderful legacy for the community," said Chris Millier, who's working on the Shannon Park project for the Canada Lands Company.

Special connection

Four friends who used to live in the community in the 1950s stopped by to watch Thursday's official unveiling.

"I think it's wonderful, and it will be well-used by us old people," said Robert Kelly.

Being at the site brought back a lot of memories for Pauline Murray.

"We grew up here. We swam in that harbour with all the things that were floating by, but it was wonderful," she said.

Despite the official ribbon-cutting ceremony this week, Canada Lands has more work to do before the public can use the trail.

It could be open late by November or early December depending on the weather, but because it's a seasonal trail, it may not open until next spring.