When Shane Bowers was a child, his room was decked out in Ottawa Senators memorabilia — and now he's poised to wear the jersey for real.

On Friday, the centre was drafted by the team 28th overall in the first round of the NHL draft in Chicago.

"Everything around you just blurs out. You don't really know what's going on. A lot of emotions are running through you. It's an amazing experience and it's something I'll never forget," said Bowers.

Bowers, who is from Herring Cove, N.S., got his start playing with the Chebucto Minor Hockey Association when he was five.

When Bowers had his name called in Chicago, he was surrounded by his parents, his sister, grandparents and aunts and uncles.

Shane Bowers, third from right, wears an Ottawa Senators jersey after being selected by the team during the first round of the NHL draft. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

"Being able to experience that with my family was really special," said Bowers.

To play for a Canadian team is especially exciting for Bowers. He grew up idolizing former Senators player Dany Heatley. Bowers said he looks forward to playing in the nation's capital.

"I think if I'm in the lineup some day against Toronto that would be pretty fun. The battle of Ontario. That would be pretty cool and something I hope to experience one day," he said.

'He had to put the work in'

Scott Bowers, Shane's proud father, said his son's hard work throughout the years has paid off.

"All I did was the chauffeuring, that's all I did. He had to put the work in, he had to go to the ice and he had to go to the gym," said Scott Bowers.

It was when Shane started playing at the bantam level that Scott realized his son could one day play professional hockey. It was around that time scouts started coming to games to watch his son play.

Shane Bowers, left, shakes hands with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected by the Ottawa Senators. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

After Bowers was drafted, Drake Batherson — an Indiana-born player with Nova Scotia roots — was also drafted to play for the Senators.

"I got to see [Batherson] yesterday and talk with him and got a few pictures. And Morgan Barron [from Halifax] was drafted by the Rangers. It's cool to see three Nova Scotians taken in the draft," he said.

Bowers will report to Ottawa for training camp on Tuesday. He said he will be taking a few summer courses at Boston University, where he will also be playing next year.

Bowers plans to visit Halifax some time in August.