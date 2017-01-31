Markese Logan now has a constant reminder of the best friend he lost to gun violence in Halifax three months ago.

On Sunday night, a giant mural of Shakur Jefferies was spray-painted on the side of his home in Mulgrave Park.

Jefferies, 21, was killed Nov. 12, 2016, in a shooting outside an apartment building on Washmill Lake Drive.

'A family first guy'

"Every last person down this neighbourhood emotionally connected with him. After this happened, we all united," said Logan, who grew up with Jefferies.

Jefferies, 21, was killed Nov. 12 (Facebook)

The painting, done by a local graffiti shop, is based on a photo of Jefferies holding his son, who is now three, as a baby.

"It's a perfect example of the type of person he is — a family-first guy, a friend-first guy," Logan said. "His little boy is the next one in line to be just as respected as him."

Respected and remembered

Logan said Jefferies was the kind of man who would go "above and beyond" to help people.

"Shakur was always there for every last one of us, man. If we was feeling down, Shakur found one way for every last of us in this community to just go up."

Markese Logan says the mural is a way to commemorate his best friend. (CBC)

​Logan hopes the mural will motivate everyone who walks by it to live fully.

He said he hopes his friend's family will see it and know "their son had enough respect to end up on a wall."

Carvel Clayton, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in Jefferies's death.