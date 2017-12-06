Representatives from the Sexual Assault Services Network of Nova Scotia are calling for continued and sustained core provincial funding as more and more victims come forward and try to access services.

"We are recommending that the province make an additional investment of $2 million a year," Georgia Barnwell told the legislature's standing committee on community services on Tuesday.

Barnwell said there have been many short-term projects launched during the province's three-year sexual violence strategy, but there remain service gaps, particularly in specialized therapeutic counselling and support for marginalized groups.

"The strategy grants carried the expectation that communities would sustain programs beyond the project funding," Barnwell said. "This is simply not possible."

Increased demand for services

The 2017-18 budget includes $1.05 million for sexual violence prevention and supports. There is also funding so sexual assault centres can deliver services such as the sexual assault nurse examiner program and therapy for victims/survivors.

Without continued funding, community groups simply will not be able to meet demand, Barnwell said, adding it's unrealistic to expect them to sustain essential services without some kind of core funding.

Jackie Stevens, who co-chairs the network along with Barnwell, said there is no statistical indication the strategy has helped reduce sexualized violence. What it has done, she said, is increase the demand for services as people become more aware and feel safe to come forward.

"Those of us who do provide those services are under-resourced," Stevens told the committee.

Support for programs won't end

The government's three-year strategy included $6 million for services and supports, prevention, education and community grants. The sexual assault nurse examiner program and counselling services have also both expanded.

Support for those efforts will not end, said Sarah Granke, who has worked on the strategy for the Community Services Department. The increased visibility of services and awareness of how to access them has been a real benefit of the efforts, she said.

An online training course has also been launched on how to provide support for survivors of sexual violence.

"Government recognized the need, that you can't end sexualized violence in three years, and there's still lots of work to do," Granke told the committee.

An evaluation is happening now to look at how to continue the work and Granke said a public summary should be ready in early 2018. The focus includes prevention and early intervention of abuse and exploitation of children and young people, increased trauma therapy, and an examination of how various government departments can work together.

Stevens said it's promising to hear the government is committed to continue funding initiatives that developed from the strategy, but she said the need remains for long-term specialized services. Prompt access helps people to be healthier and mitigates further trauma, she said.