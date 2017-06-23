An audit of sexual assault files handled by the Amherst Police Department has found the number of reports dismissed as unfounded is lower than originally reported and the current system for classifying cases is confusing for officers.

A Globe and Mail investigation earlier this year put the unfounded rate for sexual assault cases handled by the Nova Scotia force at 49 per cent based on data from 2010 to 2014, prompting a call for an audit by the chief of police.

That number jumped to 51 per cent when cases from 2015 were taken into account, said the force. Since the audit, however, police said the unfounded rate for the five-year period dropped to 26 per cent once files were correctly labelled.

"The majority of the rescored files were changed to 'unsubstantiated,'" said the audit.

"The current process to score a ... file as unsubstantiated is complicated and has caused misunderstanding and confusion."

106 sexual assault complaints

Cases are classified as unfounded when an investigation has found the reported offence did not happen or was not attempted.

The Globe and Mail investigation found that about one in five sexual assault complaints filed with 873 police forces across Canada closed as unfounded between 2010 and 2014, putting the national average at 19 per cent.

The Amherst department had 106 sexual assault complaints between 2010 and 2015, according to the audit released this week.

Of the 54 complaints deemed unfounded, 23 were "rescored" or redesignated. Two more complaints were determined to be the same complaint and were merged into one.

Some cases incorrectly labelled

The audit found the main reason unfounded rates were high was because officers used incorrect scoring methods and a number of complaints were incorrectly labelled as sexual assault.

Pike said officers scored some cases as unfounded when they should have been declared "unsolved/unsubstantiated." The latter category requires an officer with an unsubstantiated complaint to score it as unsolved and enter a comment in the report describing it as unsubstantiated.

The audit found that category has been a source of confusion for officers.

"The system we use doesn't really have a scoring availability for something unsubstantiated," Deputy Chief Dwayne Pike said Thursday.

"Unsubstantiated means that I can't say this happened, I can't say it didn't happen."

The audit makes several recommendations, including additional training for officers on how to correctly score cases and ensuring files are double-checked by a designated member before they're closed. It also recommends reviewing all concluded sexual assault complaints outside of the scope of the audit that have been labelled as unfounded.

'I was very concerned'

The files were reviewed by Pike, constables Michelle Harrison and Tom Wood, as well as Nicole Long, a sexual violence outreach worker for Cumberland County.

Long said Thursday she welcomed the department's transparency and the opportunity to see how Amherst police process sexual assault files.

"I haven't heard of any police teams or police departments across the province inviting civilians in to take part in these kinds of audits," she said.

Long wanted to know what was happening in Cumberland County because the 49 per cent unfounded rate was well above the national average.

"I was very concerned about that, especially in my capacity working with survivors on a daily basis. I really wanted to be sure that people were receiving ... the best possible treatment as they're going through these services," she said.

Victim's credibility

Over the five-year period, there were only four times that Amherst police found there was a problem with an alleged victim's credibility and did not believe the assault happened, Pike said.

In a statement, Chief Ian Naylor said based on the feedback he's received, many people thought that when a complaint of sexual assault is scored as unfounded, it meant that police did not believe the victim.

"This is not correct," said Naylor. "The issue of victim credibility is just one of the reasons which results in a complaint being scored as unfounded."

He provided the example of a parent who reports their teenage daughter is in a sexual relationship and is too young to consent, but the investigation determines the youth is legally old enough to consent. In that situation, the case would be scored as unfounded.

"When we receive a report of a sexual assault, we start by believing the victim," he said. "Police must also be careful not to jump to conclusions of a person's guilt. Police must allow the evidence to lead them to their conclusions."