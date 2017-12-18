A former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a student dorm in September is now facing another sexual assault charge related to a second woman.

The latest charges against Matthew Albert Percy are sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance and voyeurism. Halifax Regional Police accuse him of videotaping the attack on the woman.

Percy will appear in Halifax provincial court today.

The 34-year-old allegedly assaulted the woman on Sept. 3 in a home in Halifax's Armdale area. The woman came forward and made the complaint on Dec. 5, the day after Percy was released on bail on charges he'd assaulted a woman in the Saint Mary's University dorm.

Percy was arrested Friday at his home on Birches Drive and was held in custody over the weekend.

He had been released on bail after being charged with sexually assaulting a woman in the Saint Mary's dorm. Percy allegedly recorded that assault on his phone.

He was working at the time as a groundskeeper at the school. He no longer works at Saint Mary's and a spokesperson for the university would not go into details about when or why Percy stopped.

He's scheduled back in court on Feb. 5 on the original charges.