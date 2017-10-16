A 51-year-old Nova Scotia man has filed a lawsuit against Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Halifax alleging he was a victim of sexual abuse while a child.

The man's identity is protected by a publication ban.

The lawsuit was filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Truro, N.S.

In court documents, the man alleges he was sexually assaulted by a volunteer Big Brother while on a camping trip. He alleges the assault included fondling and masturbation. None of the allegations have been proven in court and no criminal charge was ever laid in connection with the historic sexual assault case.

CBC News is not naming the volunteer because he has not yet been served with formal notice of the lawsuit.

In an emailed response to CBC, the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Halifax, Carol Goddard, said she was unable to provide any confidential information for privacy reasons. Goddard also stated that it is the organization's policy not to comment on any matter that is before the courts.

The lawsuit is seeking general, aggravated, special and punitive damages from both the volunteer and the organization.