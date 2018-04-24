Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting girl 4 decades ago

Halifax Regional Police have laid a charge of sexual assault against a former teacher from the Halifax area.

Police say they've charged John Wayne Merrimen, 70, with one count of sexual assault relating to a complaint about alleged incidents from approximately 40 years ago.

At that time, Merrimen was 30 years old and working as a teacher at a school in the Halifax area. The complaint involved a 13-year-old girl who was known to him.

Police learned of the incidents when the complainant came forward to them in May 2017.

Police said they arrested Merrimen on Mar. 14 without incident and laid the charge.

His lawyer, Stan MacDonald, appeared on his behalf in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday but declined to comment on the case.

The case was set over until May 22 so lawyers have time to receive disclosure documents.