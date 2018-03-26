Organizations that offer counselling to survivors of sexual assault were hoping months of advocacy had paid off.

But the release of the provincial budget last week has brought more disappointment and renewed calls for a long-term plan to fund sexual violence services right across the province.

The budget includes a little over $800,000 to four organizations so they can continue offering therapeutic counselling. There is no new money for several other groups that will run out of grant money beginning this week.

Bernadette MacDonald with the Tri-County Women's Centre says it means survivors in many areas of Nova Scotia, including the western region, won't have access to the help they need.

"It doesn't do anything for this end of the province, so that means that there's absolutely no therapy programs from Halifax coming down the whole western side of Nova Scotia. So that is appalling," she said.

'They're not listening to us'

The centre was able to hire a full-time counsellor last June thanks to community support network grants, which were part of the government's three-year, $6-million sexual violence strategy. MacDonald said the counsellor saw 52 survivors in that time.

The community grants officially expire this week, but MacDonald said the centre has been able to stretch its funding until at least July.

Bernadette MacDonald of the Tri-County Women's Centre says funding just four organizations will leave gaps, particularly in western Nova Scotia. (Submitted by Bernadette MacDonald)

"It's like the bubble has been broken here and people are coming forward, and we need help in order to meet the needs that is coming through our phone lines, through our door," she said. "Our level of frustration is like they're not listening to us."

The provincial budget promises a total of $3.4 million directly to address sexual violence. The Department of Health and Wellness has $800,000 for specialized therapy, and another $1.3 million to ensure the sexual assault nurse examiner program continues.

The groups given funds to continue to offer the therapy service are Avalon Sexual Assault Centre, Colchester Sexual Assault Centre, Antigonish Women's Resource Centre and New Start Counselling's ManTalk program.

The Department of Community Services, meanwhile, said it will spend $1.13 million on direct sexual violence prevention and supports.

Randy Delorey says the Departments of Health and Wellness and Community Services are trying to work more collaboratively to address sexual violence. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

"Having that money going into the new fiscal year is huge for us," said Jackie Stevens, executive director of Avalon. "But because of our own challenges over the years with funding, we can certainly relate to the impact it's having in other areas of the province, which is why we're supporting the need for sustainable funding provincewide."

In a letter to the premier in February, the Sexual Assault Services Network of Nova Scotia, of which Stevens is a member, called for long-term funding for therapeutic counsellors. It asked for 13 new therapy programs across the province with an investment of more than $2 million.

The call for sustained funding was reiterated by members of the opposition after question period on Friday.

"Sexual assault centres around the province have been doing this work for a long time," NDP Leader Gary Burrill told reporters. "They are the experts in the field but in order to respond to the need that's coming forward, they've got to have stable, multi-year predicable, long-term funding. That's what they don't have at the moment, that's what we need to get."

Province responds

Premier Stephen McNeil wouldn't answer specific questions about funding for therapeutic counsellors, instead referring questions to the Minister of Health and Wellness, Randy Delorey.

Delorey said the grants were rolled out by Community Services, and organizations always knew they would expire this year.

"We have to do the best we can with the money that we have, and so for this year, this is what we've been able to provide," he said.

Autumn House in Cumberland County is one of about seven organizations that used the grants to hire counsellors trained to work with people who've been sexually assaulted. ​

The group's sexual violence outreach worker offered one-on-one counselling to men, women and teens in the area.

Dawn Ferris, the group's executive director, said they'll have to let the therapist go in September.

"The impact it's had on individuals has been monumental," she said.

The therapist saw about 40 clients, a "phenomenal" number, according to Ferris, who said that number would grow if only the province gave the program more time.

Putting pressure on communities

She said what's needed is "a government who actually wants to look into the future, and make real change."

The $6-million strategy "just tickles the surface and then pulls the rug out from the people that they promised to support," she said.

Jackie Stevens is the executive director of the Avalon Sexual Assault Centre, one of four organizations that received continued funding for therapeutic counsellors. (Pat Callaghan/CBC)

Stevens said the sexual violence strategy helped communities address challenges and set up supports. But now it's creating a pressure on those same groups who see the need, but don't have the resources to help.

"When organizations are trying to deliver core services through short-term funding, it's very difficult because you set up this expectation that you're going to be able to provide this service in an ongoing way, and people make that step to access those services and then suddenly they're not there anymore," she said.