A 29-year-old Annapolis County man has won a new trial on a charge of sexual assault after the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal found the original trial judge made serious errors in convicting him.

Andrew Michael Laing was charged after a woman he met through an online dating site said the unprotected sex they had on Valentine's Day last year was not consensual.

In overturning Laing's conviction, the Appeal Court said Judge Jean Whalen had failed to properly explain her reasons.

"With respect, the trial judge's reasons here are manifestly inadequate," Justice Duncan Beveridge wrote for the three-member appeal panel.

"There is not even a mention of the appellant's evidence."

'The word 'no' was never uttered'

Laing admitted to having sex with the woman, but insisted in his trial evidence that it was consensual.

"He described how they had changed positions multiple times to make it more comfortable," Beveridge wrote, in reviewing Laing's testimony. "The word 'no' was never uttered. The sex was consensual."

The woman said she told Laing at the beginning of the evening that she didn't want to have sex without a condom. Despite that, she told court they did end up having sex, although her explanation of how that unfolded was somewhat vague.

Hours later, she texted Laing.

"The sex we had, it hurt me," the message read. "It felt wrong, and I don't want to be around you anymore."

Crown to decide on 2nd trial

The Court of Appeal said Judge Whelan appeared to attach a great deal of weight to that text.

"In our view, the trial judge interpreted the message as being consistent with and, hence, corroborative of her testimony that she was the victim of non-consensual sex," Beveridge wrote.

The Appeal Court said Whelan did not appear to even consider Laing's evidence. Or if she did, the court said, she failed to note it.

"A member of the public who reads the reasons would be completely in the dark as to his evidence," Beveridge wrote.

"The appellant and this Court are left to wonder why his evidence, if not accepted, did not raise a reasonable doubt."

Laing had been sentenced to two years in prison.

The Crown must now decide whether to put him on trial a second time.