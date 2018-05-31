Men main targets in sextortion scam, say RCMP

Halifax RCMP are warning people of a sextortion scam aimed mostly at men in the region.

There have been six cases since Jan. 1 — five of which involved men and one involving a woman — where people engage in an online relationship. The person they're talking to requests they perform a sex act during an online video chat and then tells them they must pay or have the video circulated over social media or sent to their employer.

Those targeted range in age from 17 to 52. Only one person sent the money as demanded.

Staff Sgt. Royce MacRae, with the Nova Scotia RCMP's tech crime unit, said paying might not end the problem.

"Paying doesn't guarantee that this is going to go away," he told CBC's Information Morning. "It is the internet. Once it's out there it's out there."

MacRae said those targeted should go to police immediately without letting the scammers know. He said there are ways police can track the perpetrators.

"There's always the embarrassment issue, but keep in mind if these people get their hooks in you they're not going to give up," he said.

'Anything you're doing can be recorded'

MacRae said RCMP have not charged anyone locally and that the suspects are located all over the world. He said RCMP have helped other policing agencies lay charges.

Suspects often meet victims in online chat groups. MacRae said sometimes trust is established quickly, other times it can take weeks or months.

"It's not uncommon when one of these suspects gets arrested that you'll find they've been dealing with 400, 500, 600 people and can somehow keep it all straight," he said.

"I guess what it comes down to saying is if you're in an online relationship you've got to be thinking … anything you're doing can be recorded."

MacRae said the amount scammers try to get out of victims depends on a few factors. He said they know what their targets do for a living and can figure out what they might be willing to pay.

"These people, these suspects, are expert manipulators. They work at this full time. They know what to say to people. They know how to build your trust," he said.