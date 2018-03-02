Premier Stephen McNeil says "there's no question" the Nova Scotia Health Authority should be paying municipalities when bills are issued for services such as fire protection and sewer.

"This is a layover from the fractured system we had before," McNeil said. "We will unify that."

McNeil made the comments following a CBC News story that showed the health authority owes several municipalities in Cape Breton millions of dollars in fees dating as far back as 2012.

The IWK Health Centre also owes Halifax Regional Municipality $278,000 for fire protection, dating back to 2013.

While hospitals are exempt from property taxes, municipalities have the ability to charge them fees for services.

McNeil said the problems in Cape Breton stem from an arrangement made with the former district health authority. The premier said merging the district health authorities allows for a unified approach to fees and the Nova Scotia Health Authority now understands its responsibility.

(Robert Short/CBC)

A recent agreement was reached with Cape Breton Regional Municipality for $2.4 million owed for outstanding fees.

Several opposition MLAs challenged the government on the matter during question period Friday, noting the outstanding bills represent a significant amount of money for those municipalities.

Municipal Affairs Minister Derek Mombourquette said he's concerned cash-strapped municipalities have had to go without those fees for so long, but his department is now working to resolve the matter along with the Health Department.

"This was a situation that happened before the amalgamation of the health authority and just kind of kept going over a period of time," he said. "I hope that we can move forward together so we don't run into this situation again."