SIRT investigates sex assault complaint against Halifax police officer

The province's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a sexual assault complaint against a Halifax police officer.

A woman contacted Halifax police and reported she had been sexually assaulted by a male police officer. The incident is alleged to have occurred while the officer was on duty in May 2012, a news release from the police watchdog said Thursday.

Police passed on the complaint to SIRT investigators on Dec. 21.

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, which includes all allegations of domestic violence.