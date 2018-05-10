SIRT to investigate RCMP's role in arrest that left teen hospitalized

​The province's independent Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating the conduct of two RCMP officers during the arrest of a teenager in Lower Sackville, N.S., Saturday night that left the girl with injuries.

A SIRT release issued Thursday said the Lower Sackville detachment received two calls for assistance from the same address, but when officers arrived at the address the first time, they were told their services were no longer needed.

The RCMP were then called back to the residence about an hour later about a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a teen who was behaving violently, the release said.

"The youth was known to be violent and while being arrested a conducted energy weapon was deployed."

Photo, allegations posted on social media

The girl was taken to hospital, where she was assessed and admitted as a patient.

Following the arrest, the girl's family members publicly accused the officers of repeatedly tasering the girl as well as beating her severely while taking her into custody.

They also published photos of the girl's injuries on social media.

Halifax District RCMP reacted to the allegations by issuing a news release Tuesday denying the family's version of the events.

Halifax District RCMP issued a statement Tuesday denying allegations posted on social media by the family about the origin of the girl's injuries.

They said both officers suffered injuries that were inflicted by the girl during the incident.

"The violent behaviour escalated and as a result, the youth was causing significant harm to themselves and posing a threat to others. As a result, our members deployed a conducted energy weapon (Taser)," the RCMP's statement said.

"Following the CEW deployment, the youth continued to exhibit violence and self-inflicted harm, as they were placed in handcuffs. At no time during the incident did the youth comply with the requests of our members to stop the violent behaviour."

On Tuesday, RCMP contacted SIRT after it was determined the youth had sustained injuries during the arrest and an investigation was launched.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact SIRT, toll free, at 1-855-450-2010.