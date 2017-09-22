The group that investigates incidents involving police has charged a Halifax Regional Police officer with allegedly running a red light after a collision this spring that injured a woman.

The Serious Incident Response Team says Const. Brandon Scott Hurley's police car entered the busy intersection of Robie Street and Quinpool Road on May 16 just before 5 p.m. and collided with another vehicle.

The 27-year-old officer has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with failing to stop at a red light and failing to drive with due regard for all persons using the highway.

The driver of the other car, a 33-year-old woman, suffered a fractured collarbone and was taken to hospital.

Ron MacDonald, director of SIRT, wouldn't say whether Hurley had his lights on at the time.

"Those are critical facts for the trial, so I won't be commenting on that at this point," said MacDonald.

The investigation

According to the SIRT report released Friday, 11 witnesses and two police officers gave statements as part of the investigation, which concluded on Aug. 2.

SIRT also reviewed two videos, although MacDonald wouldn't comment on the nature of the videos or who took them.

There was another police officer in the car at the time, although neither were injured.

A 27-year-old officer with Halifax Regional Police allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Robie Street and Quinpool Road in May. (Susan Bradley/CBC)

While drivers have a duty to pull over when they see a police car with its lights on, MacDonald said officers also have a responsibility.

"Although an officer is entitled to enter an intersection where he is facing a red light if he has emergency equipment activated, he has an obligation to do so with due care and attention to other traffic," said MacDonald.

2nd officer charged

This is the second officer to be charged with a similar offence of running a red light in the five years SIRT has been in operation, said MacDonald.

The penalty for Motor Vehicle Act offences is typically a range of fines, he said.

"It is important to remember that these charges are Motor Vehicle Act charges and not criminal charges, so not nearly the same significance. That's important," he said.

Hurley is expected to appear in Halifax provincial court on Oct. 25.