2 people killed in crash near Exit 5 on Highway 103

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash on Highway 103 outbound around Exit 5 near Tantallon, N.S., Wednesday afternoon, according to RCMP.

The single-vehicle crash, which involved a black pickup truck, was reported at 4:19 p.m.

One of the two people who were injured has life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

EHS Life Flight was called to the scene.

The section of highway is expected to be closed for hours.

Traffic in the area is being detoured off the Highway 103 and vehicles are being allowed back on to the highway at Exit 6.