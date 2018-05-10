At least 1 person seriously injured in Kennetcook-area crash

First responders have closed a portion of Highway 354 north of Kennetcook, N.S., after a serious crash Thursday morning involving a logging truck and another vehicle.

The crash happened at around 10:16 a.m. near 7500 Highway 354, located about five kilometres north of Kennetcook.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says there is little information about the crash at this time but that at least one person was seriously injured.

Clarke says she expects the road to be closed for at least five or six hours.

She said there is a unnamed looped road around the scene where traffic is being diverted.

RCMP is expected to send out more updates as they become available.