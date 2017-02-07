The location of the former Western Union Cable office in North Sydney will become the site of a new housing development, according to the owner of the property.

Gerard Dugas said he tried unsuccessfully to sell the Court Street lot after the 102-year-old building was torn down last August. His next choice was to build private homes for seniors.

"I'm allowed to build six houses," said Dugas. "What seems to be the market there with the aging population, and not a whole lot of work, is the retirement home, one storey with garages, etc. So that's what I'm designing now."

Dugas said he didn't want to leave another empty lot in town. "I figured if we don't do nothing, nothing happens, so I'll put the effort in and will probably pre-sell them."

Construction expected this spring

The location is close to downtown and Dugas said his plan is to build six semi-detached homes.

"As you pass on through life it's nice to be in a school area when you have kids, and it's nice to be in the country for privacy, but once you get older you like to be a little closer to town and conveniences and less maintenance," he said.

Dugas said the homes will be in the $150,000 to $200,000 price range. He expects to start construction in the spring as soon as the plans are ready and municipal permits are in place.