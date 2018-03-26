Senior's severe injuries result of nursing home neglect, says daughter

The daughter of a 95-year-old woman found bloodied and bruised in her nursing home room said her mother's wounds are unacceptable.

"It's disgusting, unnecessary negligence," said Lois Foster of her mother's injuries.

Foster received a call on March 18 that her mother, Kathleen MacDougall, had fallen.

"When I went over to the home, the ambulance attendant told me to brace myself," said Foster.

Foster, a nurse herself, was shocked.

"She had bruises on both arms, both shoulders, her legs, the skin ripped off her arm, her face on both cheeks, all down her neck," said Foster. "She had the worst facial appearance that I've seen in any of my clients in my 35 years of nursing."

MacDougall was injured while living at Harbourstone Enhanced Care nursing home in Sydney, N.S. (Submitted by Lois Foster)

MacDougall has dementia. Foster said she was told her mother had been checked every half-hour. But Foster said she finds that hard to believe, due to the severity of her mother's wounds.

"It seemed quite evident that she had been banging around for quite a while," said Foster.

MacDougall's daughter, Lois Foster, says her 95-year-old mother's injuries are a result of neglect that MacDougall suffered while in her Sydney nursing home. (Norma Jean MacPhee/CBC)

MacDougall has lived at the Harbourstone Enhanced Care nursing home in Sydney, N.S., since 2013. Harbourstone is one of 34 seniors facilities owned by Shannex in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Ontario.

Foster said her mother's room is at the end of a hall and she worries that her mother wasn't heard if she called for help.

She said she's asked to have the nursing home's cameras reviewed.

"They couldn't have been caring for her to have her look like this," said Foster. "That's not care. They have a duty of care and there's no way, even a half-hour check, could end up with her looking like that."

A Shannex spokesperson declined an interview, but said in an email that they have robust practices to mitigate resident falls, but it is not always possible to prevent them.

Complaints registered

Police confirm a complaint has been made about the incident. Foster said she also filed a complaint with the provincial Protection for Persons in Care Act.

Robert Lafferty, the manager of investigative compliance for the Protection for Persons in Care Act, said in 2017, the department received approximately 400 complaints. Staff respond to inquiries within 24 hours, and then, depending on each case, it may develop into a further investigation.

Robert Lafferty says in 2017, approximately 400 complaints were made to the province's Protection of Persons in Care Act. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Lafferty said it can be difficult to determine exactly what happened within a senior's room. He couldn't speak about specific cases, but said when there is an allegation of a fall, his department checks to see if a facility meets the requirements.

"Do they have proper falls risk assessments in place?" said Lafferty. "Do they have sufficient documentation to support that checks and balances have been taken care of in the organization?"

MacDougall's legs were seriously bruised. (Submitted by Lois Foster)

Providing the proof behind an allegation is not easy, he said.

"Any case is difficult. And that's why we look at those collateral sources, the documentation, that these incidents may be occurring."

Lafferty said at the conclusion of an investigation, which could take months, directives are issued to the facility in question outlining how to improve quality of care.

MacDougall's condition improving

This is MacDougall before her injuries earlier this week. (Submitted by Lois Foster) MacDougall is still in hospital, but Foster said her mother is improving.

She said she wants to see changes implemented so that other families won't experience similar issues.

"They need more staff, they need more trained staff and they need to individualize their care," said Foster.

Along with the love of her own mother, Foster said her concern for others compelled her to speak out.

"I also thought it was a responsibility of mine as a nurse. I can't sit back and let this happen to another person. It isn't right. Something must be done."