Nova Scotians wanting a lengthy respite from the pummelling of Monday's blizzard are out of luck.

Another powerful low-pressure system bringing wintry weather has made its way to Nova Scotia less than two days after a record-setting nor'easter.

Public schools across the province are closed.

From Monday to Tuesday, 30 to 80 centimetres of snow fell. Winds in excess of 100 km/h worsened the storm's impact, leaving thousands temporarily without power.

Some businesses and services have already announced cancellations and closures.

Heavy bands of snow pushing across the Maritimes with lots of blowing snow. On the positive side, temperatures aren't too cold this morning — @BrennanAllenCBC

More snow, gusty winds

The current system began Wednesday night and is expected to continue into Thursday afternoon. Environment Canada says it will move northeast across the province and track west of Cape Breton. Most counties in the province are under a winter storm warning.

Areas along the Atlantic coastline are expected to get between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow. Digby, the Annapolis Valley, Hants, Cumberland, Colchester, and Pictou areas are likely to see 15 to 25 centimetres, according to CBC Meteorlogist Kalin Mitchell.

The snow is expected to taper to flurries by the afternoon or evening. North winds will still have gusts of between 60 to 80 km/h.

Additional snowfall may narrow roads even further after Monday's blizzard. (David Irish/CBC)

Environment Canada says hazardous conditions are expected. Snow will accumulate fast in some areas, hindering travel and visibility.

Nova Scotia Power spokeswoman Beverley Ware says crews are stationed across the province. The number of customers without electricity fluctuated early Thursday.

Nova Scotia's Transportation department says plowing is underway in Halifax, Queens County, Lunenburg County, and Cape Breton County.

Hebbville/Marriott's Cove: High winds, heavy snow. Visibility is poor. 20-30 cms of snow on the ground. — @NS_TIR

Bad travel conditions

Marine Atlantic has delayed its Thursday morning crossings. The Tancook Island ferry has been suspended. The Halifax airport had a handful of delays and cancellations Thursday morning.

Halifax Transit is running, however several routes are on the snow plan.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of Nova Scotia RCMP said there was a two-vehicle collision on Highway 103 near Exit 5A. She says there are also several collisions on Highway102 inbound between Exits 2 and 4.

While not as powerful as Monday's blizzard, Thursday's snowfall will add to its remnants. Snowbanks, in excess of several metres in some areas, have narrowed roads and buried sidewalks.

On Tuesday, a statement posted to the Halifax website stated that sidewalk clearing could take up to two weeks.