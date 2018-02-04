Cape Breton police and ground search and rescue teams are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the woods around Gilholmes Lake, outside of Sydney.

The teen was out on an ATV Sunday evening when the machine broke down. Police say the teen was in the middle of a call to his mother to explain what happened when his cell phone died.

Staff Sgt. Reg Hutchings said police were notified between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Ground search and rescue teams are searching the area. Cape Breton Regional Police members on ATVs and the K-9 team are assisting.

"We're not sure how far he's in the woods," Hutchings said. "It's all all-terrain vehicle trails there, so we don't know which trail he's on."

"Apparently he was well-dressed on the all-terrain vehicle. We just say, the sooner we can get to him, the better."