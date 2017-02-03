Fisheries officers have discovered five dead seals on a beach in western Cape Breton and say it appears the mammals were shot.

Krista Peterson, a spokesperson for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said officers were called to a beach in the Little Judique area after receiving a tip Wednesday.

The carcasses have since been removed from the beach.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it is illegal to disturb, harm or approach seals or other marine mammals except when fishing for them legally.

The seal harvest is currently closed in Nova Scotia.

An investigation is underway.