A wayward seal pup that was struck by a car after wandering onto a road in Cape Breton is munching on fish and recovering at a wildlife shelter outside Halifax.

Hope Swinimer of Hope for Wildlife said the young hooded seal arrived at her facility in Seaforth late Saturday after being spotted by a driver near Sydney.

Swinimer said the animal suffered an eye injury when it was struck, but appeared to be on the mend, was eating on its own and didn't have any broken bones.

Hope Swinimer​ said it's unusual for the wildlife centre to see this kind of seal. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

There were reports the seal had been rescued earlier off Highway 125 Saturday afternoon, but then ventured back onto the busy road a second time and was hit.

Swinimer said it's unusual for the wildlife centre to see this kind of seal and she's not sure if they will release it back into local waters or return it to Sydney when it is stronger in about two weeks.

She said the animal — nicknamed ET for its large, otherworldly eyes — was likely born last year, but was thin and lethargic.