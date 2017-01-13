The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles hockey team is trying to expand its fan base by giving families a break on tickets for young children in Sydney.

Children under the age of six are now admitted free to regular QMJHL season games at Centre 200. A child's ticket is normally $10.

Making it less expensive for families to attend games will help encourage young fans, said Peter MacDonald, the team's general manager of business operations.

"Children certainly add a lot to the atmosphere of a game," he said.

Youngster loves hockey

Brian Howley, a father of two, intends to take advantage of the offer.

Peter MacDonald, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles general manager of business operations. (The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles photo)

"I think it's a fantastic initiative," he said. "Our son is three and we have been taking him to games since he was just a baby."

Howley said his son, Evan, loves hockey and the Eagles' mascot, Screech.

"He is kind of obsessed with the Screaming Eagles."

Kids only stay for 1 or 2 periods

Howley likes the lower cost of going to a game with Evan and his baby sister, Kate, especially since the children can only stay for one or two periods because evening games conflict with their bedtimes.

The offer makes it more cost effective for families especially because children tend to have shorter attention spans, MacDonald said.

"If they are only good for a period, no big deal, because they didn't have to pay."

MacDonald acknowledged the team could lose money on the deal, but he expects it will gain in the long run.

Expanding fan base

"It's about being more relevant in the community and expanding our fan base. It's a fan development tool and the nice thing about kids is they grow up, so it's a way to introduce our product."

The free children's tickets are made available seven days before each game and are limited to two per adult, although MacDonald said there can be exceptions.

The next home game for the Eagles is Friday when the team plays host to the Saint John Sea Dogs at 7 p.m. at Centre 200.