Man arrested over suspicious fire at Bras d'Or business

A fire broke out at Scott MacNeil Motors on Villa Drive Saturday. The site's office building on the Trans-Canada Highway was badly burned.

Scott MacNeil Motors office damaged in suspicious fire last weekend

Jennifer Ludlow · CBC News ·
Scott MacNeil Motors in Bras d'Or was damaged in a fire Saturday night. (Yvonne LeBlanc-Smith / CBC)

Police have arrested a man in Cape Breton, N.S., over a suspicious fire at a used-vehicle shop in Little Bras d'Or.

A fire broke out at Scott MacNeil Motors on Villa Drive Saturday. The site's office building on the Trans-Canada Highway was badly burned.  

Cape Breton Regional Police and members of the Florence Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze around 10 p.m. 

"It was very obvious it was a set fire," said police spokesperson Desiree Vassallo at the time.

The man is charged with arson, possession of an incendiary material, possession of a break-in instrument and wearing a disguise with intent.

Scott MacNeil's business was also the target of a suspicious fire in February, when seven travel trailers were burned at an RV storage site on Church Road.

Police continue to investigate that fire.

