The head of Scotian Materials says a new study shows air emissions from a mobile asphalt plant would be well within Canadian health standards.

The company wants to set up a facility at a quarry it owns just north of Head of St. Margarets Bay.

Golder Associates looked at air emission models for seven different containments, including sulphur dioxide, arsenic and benzene.

The plant would be located more than 2.5 kilometres from the closest homes.

"So it is unlikely there would be health effects due to the operation of this facility," said Robert MacPherson, the president of Scotian Materials.

Public concerned

The health impact was one of the issues raised at a public meeting held in June 2015 where hundreds of people showed up.

The company has applied for a permanent change to the land-use bylaws for the quarry so the mobile plant could be moved on and off the site.

"It would only be set up and operating when there's actual (road construction) work in the area," said MacPherson.

But the local councillor for the area, Matt Whitman, District 13 Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets, is not impressed with the air quality study.

"The study was done by paid consultants," he said. "All of those emission levels are now under review right now by the Nova Scotia Department of Environment."

Plant 'does not fit in this area'

Whitman said air quality is actually only one of the concerns raised by people who live in the area.

They're also worried about the impact of such a facility on property values and the loss of a pristine recreational area, he said.

"There's horses, four-wheelers, bicycles and hikers," said Whitman. "And this plant just does not fit in this area."

Whitman expects two more public meetings on the issue will be held before the end of January.