Environment Canada has placed the entire province is under a snowfall warning, with as much as 25 centimetres of snow expected today and tomorrow.

The low-pressure system is tracking northeastward over Nova Scotia today and will taper off to flurries by Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is calling for snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres for all areas of the province except coastal areas of Shelburne and Queens counties.

There's also a risk of freezing rain over southern and central areas tonight. That's likely to change to rain in the most southern parts of the province, according to Environment Canada.

Dozens of schools across Nova Scotia dismissed students early today due to the weather.

South Shore Regional School Board, Tri-County Regional School Board, Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board, Strait Regional School Board and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial schools in Clare and Argyle dismissed students early.

The Marconi campus of NSCC, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, South Shore Waldorf School and Kindergarten, Centre scolaire Étoile de l'Acadie, École acadienne de Pomquet, and École Rose-des-Vents also dismissed students early.