Several schools are closed today with snowfall warnings in place for parts of the Annapolis Valley, as well as central and northern Nova Scotia.

The following have cancelled school today:

All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board

All schools and worksites in the Tri-County Regional School Board

All schools in the South Shore Regional School Board

All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board

All schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board

All schools in the Strait Regional School Board

NSCC's Annapolis Valley Campus, including COGS

NSCC's Cumberland Campus including the Amherst Learning Centre

NSCC's Kingstec Campus

NSCC's Truro Campus

CSAP schools in the southwest and northeast regions

Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud

École Rose-des-Vents

École acadienne de Truro

Environment Canada has snowfall warnings in place for Cumberland, Colchester, Hants, Kings and Pictou counties. The national weather service is forecasting between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow for those areas and warning that strong northeasterly winds could blow the snow around.

The storm had originally been expected to hit Nova Scotia starting Wednesday evening but the progression of the storm has slowed and is now expected to make its way northeast across the province Thursday morning.

The rest of the province remains under a winter storm warning with as much as 10 centimetres expected before mixing with rain over southern and eastern parts of the province later this morning.

Nova Scotia Power says the forecast of heavy, wet snow with the possibility of freezing rain and high winds could knock out power. Crews from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are on hand to assist with any outages.

"We know everyone's patience is wearing thin – we are all ready for spring to really arrive," said Paul Casey, speaking for the utility in a statement.

"We are doing everything we can to reduce storm impacts on our customers as we face the reality of more frequent and powerful storms."