Mystery woman posing with rifle leads to lockdown at three schools

A mystery woman posing with a rifle for a photo shoot led to the lockdown of three schools in the Halifax area on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report at 11:55 a.m. that someone had spotted a woman with what was believed to be a firearm in the area of St. Margarets Bay Road, near Lakelands Boulevard.

Ridgecliff Middle School, Beechville-Lakeside-Timberlea Junior Elementary and Beechville-Lakeside-Timberlea Senior Elementary went into lockdown while police flooded the area.

A canine team was used in the search for the gun-slinging model, but she was not located.

In a statement, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said the schools "went into hold and secure until the matter was resolved."

Witnesses provided information that has since led police to believe the woman was taking part in a photo shoot with the rifle as an accessory.

Police believe there was no risk to public safety, but are asking the woman, or anyone who can identify her, to come forward.

All three schools have resumed regular activities.