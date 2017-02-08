Following months of extensive remediation, a Sydney, N.S., school heavily damaged in the Thanksgiving Day floods will soon be welcoming back its students.

However, only the upper floor of Brookland Elementary will be used when the doors open again, likely on Feb. 22, according to the director of operations for the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board.

Paul Oldford told CBC's Information Morning Cape Breton the lower floor still requires work after being invaded by more than a metre of water, along with mud, furnace oil and sewage.

Future flood risk 'extremely small'

Desks, school supplies, clothing, drywall and anything made of wood was ruined and had to be trashed.

Referring to it as "a construction zone," Oldford said the lower section of the building is now ready to be renovated, even though the students will be upstairs.

Students from Brookland Elementary School in Sydney were temporarily relocated while repairs were done. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

He said the school board decided to carry out the repairs even though the building is located in an area now perceived to be a flood plain.

"The risk of that happening again in that building again is extremely small," he said.

Repair costs top $500K

The school board's insurance has covered the cost of the cleanup — more than $500,000 so far — with the exception of a $10,000 deductible.

If all goes according to plan, the move back into Brookland Elementary will take place during the long weekend of Feb. 18, with 330 students returning on Feb. 22, said Oldford.

Those students have been attending two other Sydney schools for the past four months.