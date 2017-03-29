A messy mix of freezing rain and snow has much of Nova Scotia blanketed in weather warnings this morning.

Most school boards cancelled classes or decided to dismiss early today. Schools in Halifax Regional School Board, Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board and in Cumberland County remain open.

It's a slippery drive across all of western Nova Scotia.

Halifax, Colchester-Truro and south, Hants, Kings, Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Lunenburg and Queens counties are all under a freezing rain warning.

Environment Canada says those western and central regions can expect a changeover to snow later this morning before tapering off this afternoon.

Some parts of eastern and northern Nova Scotia, including Pictou, Guysborough, Antigonish, Richmond, Inverness and Cape Breton counties, are under a snowfall warning. Those areas can expect 15 to 20 centimetres of snow starting later this morning and continuing tonight as a low pressure system heads east across the province.

In addition to snowfall warnings, those eastern and northern areas are also under a blowing snow advisory beginning early on Thursday.

Environment Canada issues blowing snow advisories when winds are expected to create blowing snow that reduces visibility to 800 metres or less for at least three hours.