The future of three Inverness County schools will be decided tonight when the Strait Regional School Board meets.

Enrolment has declined by almost 50 per cent in the last 20 years, and the board is looking at possibly closing either Bayview Education Centre in Port Hood or Whycocomagh Education Centre, both P-8 schools. A high school, Dalbrae Academy in Mabou, could also be on the chopping block.

Those options will be discussed at a public meeting in Port Hood at 7 p.m.

The school options committee, made up mostly of parents, has recommended that the status quo be maintained, while suggesting that unused space, especially at the Bayview school, be rented out.

Bayview has lowest numbers

Whycocomagh Education Centre has begun that process by including a daycare centre in the school, said committee member Michelle MacLeod.

She said it's her understanding that Bayview is being looked at for closure because it "has the most room and the least kids." But she adds that "technically all three schools are under review."

The committee presented its recommendations to the Strait board last month, but it will outline them again tonight, said MacLeod.

School board members will then vote on whether any of the schools will be on the closure list for next year.