Slippery road conditions for a second day in a row have forced cancellations in parts of Nova Scotia.

The following schools are cancelled today:

Annapolis Valley Regional School Board

Tri-County Regional School Board

Chignecto-Central Regional School Board

Strait Regional School Board (Exams cancelled Tuesday will now be written on Friday. Thursday is still an In-service day for staff)

Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board

CSAP schools in Clare and Argyle

CSAP schools in the northeast region

CSAP Schools in the southwest region

École Rose-des-Vents

École acadienne de Truro

NSCC Cumberland Campus including the Amherst Learning Centre

Landmark East Schools in Wolfville will have a delayed start this morning of 10:15. School buses are not running this morning.

Here is a list of other closures:

CFB Greenwood is asking only essential personnel to report to work until noon.

Bookmobile services in the Annapolis Valley are cancelled today.

The Social Regional Enterprise Network has rescheduled training at the Atlantica Oak Island.

Across the province there were about 1,300 Nova Scotia Power customers affected by outages as of 6:45 a.m. That's down from about 6,400 early Wednesday morning.

There were more than a dozen flights delayed or cancelled at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Wednesday morning.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its crossings for Wednesday and has rescheduled them for Thursday.