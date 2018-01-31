Slippery road conditions for a second day in a row have forced cancellations in parts of Nova Scotia. 

The following schools are cancelled today:

  • Annapolis Valley Regional School Board
  • Tri-County Regional School Board
  • Chignecto-Central Regional School Board
  • Strait Regional School Board (Exams cancelled Tuesday will now be written on Friday. Thursday is still an In-service day for staff)
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board
  • CSAP schools in Clare and Argyle
  • CSAP schools in the northeast region
  • CSAP Schools in the southwest region
  • École Rose-des-Vents
  • École acadienne de Truro 
  • NSCC Cumberland Campus including the Amherst Learning Centre

Landmark East Schools in Wolfville will have a delayed start this morning of 10:15. School buses are not running this morning.

Here is a list of other closures: 

  • CFB Greenwood is asking only essential personnel to report to work until noon.
  • Bookmobile services in the Annapolis Valley are cancelled today.
  • The Social Regional Enterprise Network has rescheduled training at the Atlantica Oak Island.

Across the province there were about 1,300 Nova Scotia Power customers affected by outages as of 6:45 a.m. That's down from about 6,400 early Wednesday morning. 

There were more than a dozen flights delayed or cancelled at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Wednesday morning. 

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its crossings for Wednesday and has rescheduled them for Thursday. 