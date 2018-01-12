School bus driver seriously injured in Cape Breton crash

A school bus driver suffered serious injuries in a collision with a parked tractor-trailer this morning near the crest of Kellys Mountain in Cape Breton, RCMP say.

Emergency crews had to extract the driver from the bus and a LifeFlight helicopter responded to the scene.

The 11 students on the bus were safely removed and had minor injuries, like "bumps and bruises," said Baddeck RCMP Const. Eric Latwaitis in a statement.

A section of Highway 105 between the Seal Island lookoff and the Englishtown ferry was closed in both directions this morning, but one lane has since reopened.

The bus was travelling eastbound when it collided with the tractor-trailer, which had been partially parked on the road overnight.