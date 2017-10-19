Mary Willock's son Ben turns one on Thursday, but he's not going to get his 12-month vaccines until the end of December because he no longer has a family doctor.

Willock's family is among the 33,216 Nova Scotians waiting for a new family physician.

"We're going to be coming into a flu season, a holiday season. There's more people. The more you go out in public, the more people around. It's not a good time of year," said Willock, an Eastern Passage, N.S. resident. "It's frustrating."

According to the province's health guidelines, when children turn 12 months old, they're due for three vaccines: the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, the meningococcal group C conjugate vaccine and the measles-mumps-rubella- varicella vaccine.

Late shots

Willock said trying to find out where her son can get his shot has been difficult. She said there should be a central place to go where parents can find a list of all the walk-in clinics that offer the vaccines.

Instead she said she's been calling different walk-in clinics herself. She said the earliest Ben could get the shots is Dec. 27.

Mary Willock's son Ben turns one on Thursday. (Submitted by Mary Willock)

Ben was also two months late getting his six-month shots.

"We had planned a trip to Ontario flying and I was concerned because children are vulnerable," she said. "Their immune systems, there's a schedule for when they should receive them for a reason."

"It made me really apprehensive to be travelling with him knowing that he hadn't had his vaccines at that time."

Willock's two-year-old daughter managed to get her shots before their doctor moved.

"I would like them to have a family doctor so they can actually start building relationships, start understanding going to the doctor is supposed to be helpful and not shuttling back and forth between people they're not familiar with," she said.

NSHA responds

Public health offers different immunization services across the province for people who can't access them through a family practice, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority told CBC News in an email Wednesday.

Ways in which the services are provided vary and are based on need in the area, with some public health offices offering regular clinics and others offering them on an appointment basis.

In some instances, public health is able to direct families to practices willing to provide these early childhood vaccinations.

"It is important that any family who has members without a health-care provider registers to find a family practice," Lesley Mulcahy, a senior communications adviser with public health, wrote CBC News in an email.

"Once you are able to find a family practice, you can provide your personal immunization record [yellow card] to your doctor to ensure they have your full immunization history."