Have you ever bought an item on sale, only to get to the checkout and see you've been charged the full price? Did you know, in some cases, you're entitled to get the item for free?

Stores should always lower the price when it's pointed out to them. But depending on where you shop, you should actually get the item at no cost because of something called the Scanner Price Accuracy Code.

It was implemented in 2002 when bar code scanning was first introduced in response to consumer concern about the practice.

If less than $10, it's free

The code, which applies to all scanned merchandise sold in participating stores, says if the scanned price of an item is higher than the price shown on the shelf then the customer is entitled to receive the item free up to a maximum of $10.

If the item costs more than $10, that amount is to be deducted from the price.

This item was free because it was originally scanned at the full price rather than the sale price. Shoppers Drug Mart is one of many retailers in Canada that adhere to the Scanner Price Accuracy Code. (CBC)

The code does not apply to items that are individually ticketed and is in place only at participating stores.

Not all stores will automatically give you the item for free, so it may be necessary to remind cashiers about the code.

Consumer awareness 'fairly low'

It's managed by the Retail Council of Canada, which acknowledges not everyone knows about it.

"I think consumer awareness is fairly low," Greg Wilson told CBC News in a phone interview, adding that often it's store employees who pick up the discrepancy.

"My experience is if you go and speak to employees in fairly large grocery stores, that awareness is very high," he said. "In fact, often the code is applied by the person manning the sales point with or without consumer knowledge. What will happen is the item will scan incorrectly and the staff member will notice it and apply the code at that point."

Many major retailers honour code

Wilson said a relatively small number of merchants across the country subscribe to the code but they are fairly large merchants, so they represent a large percentage of the transactions.

There are 7,000 stores in Canada that have committed to adhering to the code, including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Lawtons, Costco, Toys "R" Us, Sobeys and Loblaws. The code is in place across the country, except in Quebec.

The full list of stores can found on the retail council's website.

Fine print

If you buy five items that are all incorrectly priced, the store is only required to provide one for free but must charge the sale price for the other four.

If a store has agreed to respect the code, but refuses to give you the item for free, you can call the complaints line and a third party will determine whether the complaint is valid.

Wilson said the number of complaints has dropped over the years as have the number of valid complaints.

"Ninety-two per cent of calls are not valid scanner code complaints," he said. "That tells me there are a lot of people who aren't familiar with the scanner code."

The code is a good reminder to always check that sale prices are charged when the item is scanned.