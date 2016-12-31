Parts of the historic Saw Mill River in downtown Dartmouth, N.S., will soon be brought back to the surface for the first time in 50 years.

Since the 1970s. the river has run through a storm sewer pipe belonging to Halifax Water. Now, the storm water system between Sullivan's Pond and the harbour needs to be replaced.

"It's having some structural problems," said Jamie Hannam, a manager with Halifax Water. "To avoid a collapse, we want to upgrade the pipe."

There has been a push by environmentalists and local residents to uncover part of the drainage network. It turns out that's not only cheaper to do, but it helps encourage fish migration up from the harbour into nearby lakes.

'Fish like daylight'

"Because the fish like daylight, about half of the first phase will be opening channels," Hannam said.

Some 75 per cent of the cost of the first phase, or $6.3 million, will be paid for by federal and provincial infrastructure funds. That will cover the section between Sullivan's Pond and the top of Irishtown Road.

Tenders for the work will be issued in February or March and construction is expected to begin in May.

It's welcome news for Coun. Sam Austin, who represents Dartmouth Centre. He hopes the route of the drainage system can go along the nearby Shubie Canal greenway so park upgrades can complement the daylighted sections of the Saw Mill River.

Phase two awaits

"We love water, we love to sit by it, we love to walk by it," said Austin. "I think it will be a great asset to have in the park."

The second phase of the storm sewer work — which will take the system all the way down to the existing outfall on the harbour — has to wait until the municipality redesigns a major intersection in the area.

"That intersection at Portland and Prince Albert, until that's settled Halifax Water can't move forward with their plans because they don't know what we're doing yet," said Austin.