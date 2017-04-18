The trial of a Tantallon, N.S., doctor accused of fraud and unlawful possession of oxycodone continues today in Bridgewater provincial court.

The most serious charges against Dr. Sarah Jones — trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking — were dropped last week. She was accused of prescribing thousands of opioid pills for a patient but instead sending them elsewhere.

In dropping the charges, Crown attorney Josh Bryson said there wasn't a realistic prospect of conviction since he couldn't prove the drugs were not delivered to the patient in question.

Bryson said he expects to finish presenting his case on the remaining charges today.

The CBC's Elizabeth Chiu is live blogging from provincial court.