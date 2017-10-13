A Nova Scotia doctor accused of fraud and unlawful possession of powerful narcotics has been acquitted of all charges.

Dr. Sarah Jones faced three counts of fraud, one count of unlawful possession of oxycodone, and one count of fraudulently drawing a document related to prescriptions in the name of a patient, Merle Chase.

The Tantallon, N.S., doctor had been on trial in provincial court in Bridgewater. On Friday, Judge Timothy Landry found Jones not guilty.

The prosecution had alleged Jones wrote prescriptions for tens of thousands of opioid pills involving a single patient over a matter of months.

Crown attorney Josh Bryson said the decision is "lengthy" and it will take time to go through and decide how the Crown will proceed.

As with any case, the Crown now has 25 days to review the decision and consider an appeal.

"There were a number of witnesses called, we felt we had a strong case, we presented the evidence that we had," said Bryson.

"Ultimately, the criminal standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt is a high standard, and ultimately Judge Landry was not satisfied that the Crown had met its burden and entered an acquittal accordingly."

Jones did not speak to the media following the decision, but her lawyer Stan MacDonald addressed reporters.

"It's been a long road, but the decision is a solid decision, and she's very pleased with the decision," he said.

Volume of pills 'ridiculous'

The trial heard Jones would often collect the pills from the pharmacy and take them to the patient. Bridgewater Superstore pharmacy manager Melinda Kerwin testified during the trial that no other doctors did that. Kerwin also said the volume of pills was "ridiculous" for a single patient.

The charges were laid in 2016 after a police investigation into Jones's activity between January 2014 and August 2015. She originally faced charges of drug trafficking, but those were withdrawn by the Crown.

In April, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia said Jones remained under an interim suspension.