Fans of the Maritime Bhangra Group got a surprise this Christmas Eve when the dancers released a new video featuring Santa Claus.

The group has been performing around Nova Scotia for three years, but its popularity surged this fall when it released a video showing dancers on the rocks at Peggys Cove, N.S.

That video was viewed 1.2 million times on Facebook and more than 217,000 times on YouTube.

The group's latest video is part of a fundraiser for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.

It shows three dancers sporting onesie pyjamas that look like Santa suits as they move to traditional Bhangra music.

Suddenly, the music stops and Jingle Bells starts playing as Santa Claus and one of his elves join in for a lively dance.