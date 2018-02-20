The homicide of James Alexander (Sandy) Lyle has been added to Nova Scotia's major unsolved crimes program, which means the province is willing to pay as much as $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed him.

Lyle, a 55-year-old Dartmouth man, was found dead on the side of Montague Mines Road near Cole Harbour on Feb. 19, 2012. He'd been shot to death.

He was last seen alive earlier in the evening at the Rodeo Lounge in Burnside Park.

Sandy Lyle pictured in this undated Facebook photo. (Facebook)

"Anything, no matter how small, could help with the investigation," RCMP Insp. Kevin O'Blenis said in a news release Tuesday.

Those who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.

Anyone willing to share information with police can reach the rewards for major unsolved crimes program at 1-888-710-9090. All calls will be recorded.

Lyle was considered a major cocaine trafficker in the metro area, a police source told CBC News at the time of his death. Lyle was not member of the Hells Angels but did have ties with them, the source said.

In 2001, he was one of 19 people arrested in what was called Operation Hammer. The bust took down many Hells Angels members and eventually led to the dismantling of the Halifax club.

Police said in 2012 they had recovered a firearm connected to Lyle's death.