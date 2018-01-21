'Mightier' women's march in Nova Scotia village draws international attention

It might not have been the biggest women's march in the country, but by all accounts, the turnout in the remote Nova Scotia community of Sandy Cove was impressive.

The rural village, population 65, had 32 people turn out to walk along the only stretch of the highway — and the outpouring of support on social media has been pouring in.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/womensmarch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#womensmarch</a> in Sandy Cove, NS in full swing. They doubled their numbers from last year: 31 people plus one baby! <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNS</a> <a href="https://t.co/ABHltClQRU">pic.twitter.com/ABHltClQRU</a> —@CBCMarina

The community, located near Digby, garnered international attention last year when a video of 15 women marching down the empty highway went viral.

This year, they doubled their numbers.

"We were absolutely thrilled," said Gwen Wilson, the event's organizer. "We're less small than last year. And mightier."

People came from surrounding communities to take part and participants included some of Sandy Cove's 65 year-round residents. (Gary Wilson)

"We realized if one person does something, that's making a difference ... If you just change the mind of one person, that's important. That's how movements grow."

Wilson said she's been receiving messages from women all over the world. "We hope that it won't just affect our local community, but give people everywhere the sense that we care, and that we count." Photos and videos of the march have been retweeted by everyone from an international journalist to Canada's environment minister.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/womensmarch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#womensmarch</a> in Sandy Cove, Nova Scotia (pop: 65). Last year the remote village had 15 people turn out. This year they doubled their numbers. Organizers say the tiny march sparked groundbreaking conversations about women's rights in their isolated community. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/MPIpE9WM7B">pic.twitter.com/MPIpE9WM7B</a> —@CBCMarina

We see you and we appreciate your march as much any that occurred yesterday!!! Thank you for letting us hear your voice~ —@babs06902

Thank you NS. I'd say almost 5O% turnout is spectacular! —@Dovewoman1

Thank you, Sandy Cove NS, for marching with us! <br>💖💖from LA! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UseYourVote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UseYourVote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomenRising?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomenRising</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/womensmarchla?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@womensmarchla</a> <a href="https://t.co/mf7ocZUN9i">pic.twitter.com/mf7ocZUN9i</a> —@nancystaack

💙💙💙 thank you from a very weary United States 🇺🇸 💔💙💙 —@KatCollin1

So proud of you! I have marched against the Vietnam War, for Women’s rights in Washington, against rights of citizens being taken away in my state. I’m getting too old to march, but my heart is with you all. —@erinlough

Of all the amazing displays of unity and action today....this by far is the most inspiring to me —@zaneyzebra

Love this so much, way to go Nova Scotia, I am from Cape Breton but live in Florida now, we appreciate the support. —@Macleonard1D

Just saw this and my eyes welled up with tears. Thank you, Sandy Cove, Nova Scotia! —@phxazblue