Skip to Main Content
'Mightier' women's march in Nova Scotia village draws international attention

Notifications

'Mightier' women's march in Nova Scotia village draws international attention

Support is pouring in for a small group of people in rural Nova Scotia.

The village of Sandy Cove has a population of 65 people and 32 attended its march

Marina von Stackelberg · CBC News ·
Thirty-two people showed up to a women's march in the rural community of Sandy Cove, NS. (Gary Wilson)

It might not have been the biggest women's march in the country, but by all accounts, the turnout in the remote Nova Scotia community of Sandy Cove was impressive.

The rural village, population 65, had 32 people turn out to walk along the only stretch of the highway — and the outpouring of support on social media has been pouring in.

The community, located near Digby, garnered international attention last year when a video of 15 women marching down the empty highway went viral.

This year, they doubled their numbers.

"We were absolutely thrilled," said Gwen Wilson, the event's organizer. "We're less small than last year. And mightier."

People came from surrounding communities to take part and participants included some of Sandy Cove's 65 year-round residents. (Gary Wilson)

"We realized if one person does something, that's making a difference ... If you just change the mind of one person, that's important. That's how movements grow."

Wilson said she's been receiving messages from women all over the world.

"We hope that it won't just affect our local community, but give people everywhere the sense that we care, and that we count."

Photos and videos of the march have been retweeted by everyone from an international journalist to Canada's environment minister.

About the Author

Marina von Stackelberg

Journalist

Marina von Stackelberg is a CBC journalist based in Halifax. She previously worked for CBC Sudbury. Connect with her on Twitter @CBCMarina. Send story ideas to marina.von. stackelberg@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular now in news

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us