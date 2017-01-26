A group of about 15 people had barely finished marching in support of women's rights through the village of Sandy Cove, N.S., when they started thinking: what's next?

"We were so exhilarated and we were in such high spirts after we got back from our walk," co-organizer Gwen Quigley Wilson told CBC's Mainstreet.

Little did they know their tiny march the day after Donald Trump's inauguration was about to go viral. A Facebook video of the march along the village's only road was shared thousands of times and news outlets from New Zealand to England picked up the story.

While many around the world were moved by the march, the group is focused on how they can make a difference in their own Digby Neck communities as well.

About 14 women and one man turned out in the village of Sandy Cove, N.S., to march between the school and fire hall in support of women's rights. (Submitted by Gary Wilson)

First a march, then a potluck

A potluck was planned for Thursday night where Quigley Wilson said people would be encouraged to "come together and talk about a wide variety of issues."

The group wants to have more get togethers to discuss social issues, ranging from women's rights to affordable housing.

"There are any number of topics that are sometimes not easily spoken about in rural areas because people are isolated," said Quigley Wilson.

"There just isn't that sort of meeting place for them to get together."

The story of Sandy Cove's little march was picked up by news outlets around the world this week. (Submitted by Gary Wilson)

With just 65 year-round residents, Sandy Cove is the largest of several villages that dot the Digby Neck peninsula on the Bay of Fundy. Quigley Wilson said everyone is welcome to the forums.

"We know there are some of our neighbours who are on the other side of the political spectrum from where we might be, and that's fine," she said.

"We're not out to force ideas down anyone's throat. We're interested in providing an opportunity for people to come talk about things, no matter their personal perspective."