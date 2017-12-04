A former groundskeeper at Saint Mary's University in Halifax is facing a charge of sexual assault and voyeurism in relation to an incident in a dorm on Sept. 15.

Halifax Regional Police allege Matthew Albert Percy sexually assaulted a woman in a residence on Gorsebrook Avenue and recorded it on a phone.

Police say he was initially arrested Sept. 15 after residence staff called police at 4 a.m. to report that a woman asked them to call because she'd been assaulted by someone she knew.

Initially, Percy was questioned and then released without charges. He was arrested again on the afternoon of Nov. 29, police said.

Percy no longer working at SMU

Cale Loney, the university's communications officer, said the accused is no longer employed by the school. It's unclear when or why Percy stopped working for Saint Mary's.

In a statement, Loney referred further questions to police and wouldn't say what, if any, communication the school has had with students about the alleged assault.

Percy appeared in Halifax provincial court Nov. 30 and remained in custody. He is due to appear in court again on Dec. 5.

Const. Dianne Penfound said investigations of this nature are "very complex."

"As part of our victim-centred, trauma-informed approach to sexualized violence, we work closely with victims to ensure they're willing to proceed with a police investigation, which includes giving a statement about the incident," she said in a statement.