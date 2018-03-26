Saint Mary's University is tearing down its 53-year-old arena and will build a new one on the same site.

The Halifax university announced Monday that the existing rink will close at the end of March and fencing will go up immediately.

The new arena is expected to be ready for the fall of 2019.

The new facility will feature a NHL-sized ice surface. There will also be upgrades for spectators.

"There will actually be seats; right now, we don't have seats," said Scott Gray, SMU's director of athletics and recreation. "It'll be a better, more modern, more convenient setting."

Saint Mary's had been discussing the idea of a shared facility with Dalhousie University, which has land located across from the IWK Health Centre designated for a rink project.

Margaret Murphy, SMU's associate vice-president of external affairs, said the decision to build a rink on campus does not preclude other possibilities in the future.

"The partnership with Dalhousie and others in the community related to facilities is an ongoing and open conversation," she said.