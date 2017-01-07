A social media posting of what turned out to be a man with a paintball gun in a Saint Mary's University residence room led to the evacuation of a floor at the school's Loyola Residence on Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say the school's security staff were shown a picture at 10:45 p.m. of a man with what was believed to be an assault rifle.

Police were then called to the residence and evacuated the floor where the student shown in the photo lived.

The student suspected of being in the photo wasn't there, but police found him at another location and took him into custody. Police soon learned the gun was a paintball gun, not an assault rifle.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Rob Lowther says people shouldn't post photos of themselves on social media with guns, real or fake.

"Police have to treat these investigations as if they were firearms which could potentially lead to dangerous situations," he said in a news release. "It also ties up police resources and could result in various charges for the person posting the pictures."

It isn't clear whether the case will result in charges.