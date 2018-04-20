Ryan Snoddon named new meteorologist for CBC Nova Scotia, CBC New Brunswick

Ryan Snoddon will become the new meteorologist for CBC Nova Scotia and CBC New Brunswick, a role he takes on after spending 10 years with CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.

In a farewell letter, Snoddon said his decision to leave St. John's was a very tough one for his family to make, but moving to Halifax means they will be closer to his wife's family.

"It was the most difficult decision we've ever had to make, but in the end it's a fantastic and rare opportunity to move to another great city in Atlantic Canada while remaining with the CBC," he said in his note.

Snoddon begins in his new role on June 18. He will be seen on CBC Nova Scotia News at 6 and CBC New Brunswick News at 6, and on CBC Atlantic Tonight. He will also be giving weather forecasts on various CBC Radio One programs.

In an email to staff, Denise Wilson, the senior managing director for CBC Atlantic, said Snoddon has built "an extraordinary career as a respected meteorologist with CBC."

Snoddon was raised on a farm in Pefferlaw, Ont., and is a graduate of the broadcast and operational meteorology program at Mississippi State University.

In his new role with CBC Nova Scotia and CBC New Brunswick, Snoddon replaces Kalin Mitchell, who recently left the CBC.