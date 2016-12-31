The puck dropped at Cole Harbour Place on Friday in a game where both teams came away winners.

It was the Ryan Good Memorial Hockey Game – in honour of a 21-year-old Cole Harbour man who died of an overdose of hydromorphone and cocaine just before Christmas 2012.

About 30 players, cheered on by family and friends, laced up their skates and donned jerseys bearing his name and 91, his hockey sweater number. The 5th annual event has been organized by friends, including Adrian Tansley.

"It's a good way to remember him, brings all of his close friends together to remember him in a good way," Tansley said before the game.

'I lost someone really close to me'

Tansley was barely out of his teens when Good died suddenly. Best of friends since junior high, and linemates on their high school hockey team, the death had an enormous impact on Tansley.

Adrian Tansley and Ryan Good were teammates on their high school hockey team. (Adrian Tansley)

"At the time I was still young, so that was really the first time I lost someone really close to me, someone I loved," said Tansley, who's now 25.

He thought he was OK, and wanted to get past the grief, but the emotional toll only deepened. "It was really tough on me, and it was tough on a lot of his other friends too."

Tansley said that six months after Good's death he started suffering from anxiety. He lost interest in the things he took joy in, like going to the gym, playing hockey and working as a volunteer firefighter. Even leaving the house was difficult.

But four years on, he's found a way to cope. "Talking about those kinds of things after they happen, not to hold them in. Talk to family, friends, even a health professional if you have to. Helps a lot," he said.

Ryan Good's legacy

Tansley said his mental health is much improved. And he's rediscovered his passion for hockey.

He also has a message about the prescription pill crisis: Education for young people and parents is crucial "so hopefully in the future that it gets better," he said.

Over the years, the hockey game has raised money for the SPCA, a prescription drug awareness group (GPDOTS) and a scholarship for Cole Harbour High Students.

Tansley hopes Ryan Good's legacy continues for many years to come.

"Hopefully we can keep playing every year until we're not able to anymore, till we're walking in there with canes and walkers."