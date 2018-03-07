Councillors in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality have narrowly voted in favour of rezoning land for a controversial RV park in Big Pond, N.S.

Many people in the tiny community have campaigned against the development, citing concerns about increased noise and traffic, and effects on their wells and on the nearby Bras d'Or Lake.

At the moment, the municipality's zoning bylaws do not permit RV parks in rural areas.

Developer Chris Skidmore wants to build such a park, one that could eventually accommodate more than 540 RVs. The first phase would involve 211 RV sites, but the issue is far from decided.

The developer must still get provincial approval for the project to address any concerns about environmental effects and increased traffic.

An offshore water park is being considered as part of the proposal. (Ceilidh on the Lakes RV Campground/Facebook)

Several regional councillors said before Wednesday's vote they want the province to review the project because they don't feel qualified to determine its impact.

"As a council, I don't think any one of us members can go round here and deem that something is an environmental hazard," said District 2 Coun. Earlene MacMullin.

"I don't have the education, I don't have the experience, I would never, ever cross that line."

MacMullin said she felt comfortable voting in favour of the zoning amendment, knowing it would come under further scrutiny.

An aerial view of the proposed site. (Ceilidh on the Lakes RV Campground/Facebook)

District 7 Coun. Ivan Doncaster, who represents the Big Pond area, urged his colleagues to vote against the rezoning.

"The ecosystems within the Bras d'Or Lakes are rare," he said. "It's something we can't just pick and move somewhere else. We can move our homes, we can move the RV park, but we can't move this."

Coun. Clarence Prince, however, spoke in favour of the economic impact and potential spinoffs.

"Is it fair for the CBRM to deny possible employment opportunities in a job-starved community?" he said. "Is it fair to deny possible taxation revenue to a cash-strapped municipality?"

The zoning amendment passed by a margin of 7-6.

Outside council chambers, Big Pond resident Roy MacInnis said he was "very disappointed" with the decision

He said he felt council had enough evidence to deny the project, based on noise, fumes and traffic, without sending it to the province for consideration.

"It's almost like, 'We'll let the other guys look after it,' and that's what they're basically saying," said MacInnis.

Roy MacInnis of Big Pond opposes the development. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

The council vote on the issue was delayed by a week when Coun. Esmond Marshall of Eskasoni said the nearby First Nations community wanted to be consulted about potential impacts.

Mayor Cecil Clarke told council Wednesday that the vote could proceed, as there is no process in place for municipalities to consult with First Nations.

But he said it's important that such a process be developed. He said he plans to meet with the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs later this month to come up with a "process of engagement".

Clarke said he's also spoken with Halifax Mayor Mike Savage about being involved.

Clarke said the Mi'kmaq Rights Initiative has written to Environment Minister Iain Rankin to register its concerns about the project, including its impact on the watershed, the Bras d'Or Lake and fish habitat.