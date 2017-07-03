When Mario Delorme and his business partner each bought a ticket for the 50/50 draw at the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo on Friday, they weren't expecting to win. The odds of winning were one in 7,000, after all.

Nonetheless, they made a pact: if they won, they would donate the money to the burn unit at the children's hospital in Halifax. They're both retired fire marshals who now work together for Origin and Cause, a private fire-investigation company in Dartmouth.

"The next thing we knew we won," said Delorme, who heads up the company's Atlantic Canadian operations.

"We both started laughing and said, 'OK, we promised, so that's where it's going.'"

Delorme said he cashed in close to $6,000 with the winning ticket. His company plans to top up the total to an even $6,000 to donate to the IWK Health Centre, which treats children with burn injuries from across the Maritimes.

"The burn units do a lot that we don't see," Delorme said.

"Unfortunately for anybody who gets injured as a result of a fire or an explosion, these injuries last for a long time. The recovery period is extensive and it's expensive as well."

Delorme said giving back is important to his company, which has given $53,000 to charity since 2008.

Delorme and his colleague haven't yet had the opportunity to tell the IWK that they plan to donate their winnings to the burn unit. They hope to present the hospital with a cheque this week.